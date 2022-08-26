ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the school year approaches, teachers can get a special “thank you” from Dunkin’ locations around parts of New York. The company is offering a free hot or iced coffee to educators as they head off to start another year of guiding young minds.

Dunkin’ is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to all teachers on Thursday, Sept. 1, at locations across the Capital Region. Those who come to get a drink can get it black, with cream and sugar, or with the seasonal pumpkin swirl flavor, set to make its return to the menu. No other purchase is required in order to redeem the free coffee – just like a good education, it’s priceless.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Natasha Teixeira, local Capital Region Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

Dunkin’ locations have had their fair share of community involvement across the Capital Region in recent weeks. Earlier this week, it was announced that area locations raised a total of $18,126 for Special Olympics New York during its annual Go for the Gold initiative, which was held at over a dozen locations on Aug. 19. The company is also part of NEWS10’s annual Backpack Giveaway, set this year to take place from Monday, Aug. 29 – Friday, Sept. 2. Dunkin is an annual sponsor of the event.