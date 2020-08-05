Teacher unions demand a clear statewide policy from the state for reopening school buildings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schools across New York State submitted their reopening plans per mandated by the state on July 31.

This week State officials will make the call on reopening school buildings. As they get ready to make the call New York State United Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers are urging officials to make a clear plan for reopening schools.

The teacher unions want a policy that will include plans for building shutdown, tracing, quarantine protocols in the event of positive COVID-19 cases in schools.

“This is no time to take risks,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. “If the state allows school buildings to reopen, districts must be prepared to close them in the event of a positive case. But efforts can’t stop there. Clear state guidance is needed to ensure that confusion doesn’t obstruct serious efforts to stop the spread of this virus in our schools and in our communities.”

They want the State to say when school districts must close their buildings and how health officials will perform contact tracing and initiate quarantines in the event of a positive COVID-19 case in a school this fall.

