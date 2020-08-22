TD Bank to pay $122 million in overdraft settlement

(CNN) — An American bank has agreed to pay millions of dollars to settle claims of issuing illegal overdraft fees.

TD Bank reached a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay $122 million.

The Bureau accused the financial institution of charging overdraft fees for ATM and debit card transactions without its consumers’ consent. The $35 fee was a part of a program billed as a free service.

Investigators say in some cases customers were enrolled without the program being mentioned.

TD Bank has more than 1,200 locations across the country. It has not admitted to any wrongdoing and says its overdraft service is still being offered.