Taxi company abruptly closes, files for bankruptcy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Black and White Taxi in Troy notified all employees it would shutdown operations on Friday.

Owner of Black and White Taxi David Manny sent a letter to all employees that partly blamed the sudden closure impart due to a drop in revenue because of ride sharing and increased regulations.

“This might be an indication that the traditional taxi program, irrespective of who is running the company, who owns the company, that traditional model is not going to work in the future,” said Assembly John McDonald.

The company opened around 70 years ago.

Black and White Taxi is one of the companies McDonald worked with when ride sharing made its move to the Capital Region.

“The taxiing industry has been very resistant to change,” McDonald said.

It’s been two years since those discussions. McDonald said regulations are stronger on ride sharing compared to taxi companies. But McDonald said with inconsistent pricing and, in some cases, inadequate services, customers have gone with a different option.

Capitaland Taxi has also blamed ride sharing as the reason it ended its service to the airport.