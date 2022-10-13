ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced that it has started to mail additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. Most of the checks will arrive by the end of October.

The Tax Department is issuing $475 million in additional New York State child and earned income tax payments to about 1.8 million people. The checks will be automatically mailed to those who received the Empire State Child Credit or the Earned Income Credit, or both, on their 2021 state tax returns. No action is required by taxpayers.

“We’re delivering these relief checks to hardworking New Yorkers who’ve been feeling the pinch of inflation,” said Acting Commissioner of Taxation and Finance Amanda Hiller. “The average payment is about $270 for each recipient, which will help address rising costs associated with the pandemic and inflation.”