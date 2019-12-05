Tax incentives approved for company buying Fort Edward dewatering site

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – WL Plastics has been looking for a new place to get some work done. On Wednesday, incentives were approved to help them to just that.

On Wednesday, the Warren & Washington Iindustrian Development Agency granted the company sales tax exemption for the purchase of equipment totaling $817,000 for use at the former General Electric dewatering site.

The Texas-based company looked at potential locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut in its search for a new plastic pipe manufacturing plant. Eventually, their search brought them to Fort Edward.

“They saw benefits, they made a decision,” said Warren & Washington IDA Chair Dave O’Brien.

O’Brien said the one condition WL Plastics named was a fair look at what kind of incentives would be made availible to them for taking space from a site in need of a purpose.

WL Plastics is set to purchase 25 to 30 acres of the former dewatering site. The site was used by General Electric to decontaminate Hudson River sediment. Once that task was done in 2015, the site was left in the hands of the town of Fort Edward.

O’Brien said that WL Plastics was also receiving a PILOT (payment in lieu of taxes) agreement on the site, and will only have to pay for the base value of the property for the first 10 years. The only other thing the company would have to pay for themselves would be any renovations needed on the buildings at the dewatering site.

WL Plastics is investing around $17 million into the plant.