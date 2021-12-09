Tax help? Legal Aid Society offers low-income taxpayer services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY) will host a virtual Town Hall discussion on Thursday, December 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The program will be free to attend and open to the public.

Staff attorneys from the LASNNY low-income taxpayer clinic will be available to discuss services they offer and tax issues that might be of concern to the public. For example:

Free tax preparation and e-filing services available in your community

How to pursue missing stimulus payments

Child Tax Credit updates

Double claiming of dependents

Attendees can participate by calling (646) 876-9923 with Webinar ID: 868 7405 6065, web on Zoom, or by viewing the Town Hall live stream from the LASNNY’s Facebook page. LITC serves the following counties: Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington Counties, and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.