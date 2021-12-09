Tax help? Legal Aid Society offers low-income taxpayer services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York (LASNNY) will host a virtual Town Hall discussion on Thursday, December 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The program will be free to attend and open to the public.
Staff attorneys from the LASNNY low-income taxpayer clinic will be available to discuss services they offer and tax issues that might be of concern to the public. For example:
- Free tax preparation and e-filing services available in your community
- How to pursue missing stimulus payments
- Child Tax Credit updates
- Double claiming of dependents
Attendees can participate by calling (646) 876-9923 with Webinar ID: 868 7405 6065, web on Zoom, or by viewing the Town Hall live stream from the LASNNY’s Facebook page. LITC serves the following counties: Albany, Clinton, Columbia, Essex, Franklin, Fulton, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, St. Lawrence, Warren and Washington Counties, and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.