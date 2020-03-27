Tattoo parlor giving back to medical workers

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Tom Spaulding and Holly Robinson, the owners of Resolute Tattoo in Delmar are closed due to them being a nonessential business during the coronavirus outbreak. However, that isn’t stopping them from doing what they can to give back to those who are sacrificing their time for the community

Tom and Harley got together and made a post on their Facebook page asking their community to come together and donate so that they can bring food to The medical workers at local area hospitals as a way of giving thanks to all of them.

The donations so far have reached over $2,100 and orders have already been brought to the ICU Units over at Albany Med and Ellis Hospital. The medical workers are overjoyed and thankful for everything that the community has done for them during these troubling times.

Holly and Tom say that they’re extremely thankful to everyone who has donated so far, and with more donations coming in from all over the Capital Region, they say they plan on continuing their efforts and plan on ordering more food for them in the coming weeks.

If you would like to make a donation you can head to this link.

LATEST STORIES: