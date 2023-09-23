BALLSTON, SPA, N.Y.(NEWS10) — From international food made by local vendors to local bands. The Taste of Toga is celebrating everything local in Saratoga County.

The taste of Toga. The first annual event kicking off at the Saratoga County fairgrounds. Alex Carerro an official at the event says the turnout looks good so far.

“Our VIP sold out within minutes of us posting it and we sold at least a couple thousand tickets for this event today.”

SUNY Adirondack freshmen Jocey, Laila and Nya came out to see Ashanti perform. They say her music resonates with themS, even though it’s before their time.

Jocey: “Ashanti, all that old school R&B, that’s what we grew up on.That’s what I’m gonna continue to listen to.”

Laila: “It’s not ever gonna die. It lives on.”

Nya: “It’s never gonna die. We’re always gonna have that generation. My kids will always grow up on that. It’s gonna keep going.”

It was all about taste indeed. Food vendors today serving up cuisine from around the globe.

“I think the biggest thing I heard today was how many people were surprised to see how many of these food vendors existed I’ve heard so many people just be like I never even knew this place was here”

Vendors like Julee Ocallaghan of Country Corner Cafe. Based out of Downtown Saratoga, Taste of Toga is critical to the income for her business.

“This is a huge huge impact for our business. This gives us a chance to build business during slower months with the community that’s right up here in Saratoga. So the economic impact for us especially after we’re passing track season is just tremendous.”

Organizers hope turnout at Taste of Toga can keep the event going not just next year, but every year.