TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Downtown Troy Business Improvement District is reimagining Troy Restaurant Week. ‘Taste of Downtown’ features bars and coffee shops in addition to eateries. ‘Taste of Downtown’ began on Monday, September 11 and runs through Sunday, September 17.

As part of the weeklong event, enjoy specials for a price of $20.23 at participating restaurants.

The Ruck

518 Craft

Bootleggers

Donna’s

Twisted Fiddler

Whiskey Pickle

Bard & Baker

McAddy’s Pub

La Capital Tacos

Brown’s Brewing

Ryan’s Wake

Tara Kitchen

MexCocina

Stack’s Espresso Bar

Organa Juice Bar

Café Euphoria

El Dorado

Muddaddy Flats

Pataconia

Tatu Tacos and Tequila is located at 100 Congress Street in Troy. As part of their special this week, they’re opening up their entire menu.



“The first half [of the week]… it’s any of our taco plates with rice and beans and a dessert for the $20.23 and then for Friday and Saturday were shifting to the rest of the menu which are our platos grande, which are our large plates, with a dessert for $20.23,” said Tatu Chef & Owner Kareem NeJame.