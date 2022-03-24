TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A majority of the Troy City Council is proposing a resolution that would create a Quality of Life Task Force. The task force would find ways to tackle illegal dumping, blight, code enforcement issues, ATV/dirt bikes, as well as other issues.

If passed, the proposal would make its way to the regular council meeting on April 7. City Council President, Carmella Mantello, said the issues at hand snowball into larger issues that affect neighborhoods and destroy the community.

Read the entire resolution:

WHEREAS, there are so many residents working so hard to keep their properties neat; and

WHEREAS, it takes only one neglected residence or business, street or alleyway to blight a neighborhood; and

WHEREAS, certain neighborhoods have seen increased illegal trash and garbage dumping, disrespect for the neighborhood, illegal ATV and dirt bike racing through yards and parks, and other unacceptable activities; and

WHEREAS, the City Council feels strongly that one way to tackle these violations is a coordinated approach by various city agencies; and

WHEREAS, the City Council implores the Mayor and administration to immediately implement a Quality of Life Task Force initiative which would hold negligent property owners and residents more accountable; and

WHEREAS, this task force would be a formalized detailed unit comprised of a Community Police Officer or Patrol Officer, Code Enforcement Officer, Litter Patrol Officer, Public Works, Legal, and any other city staff necessary; and

WHEREAS, this task force would tackle our neighborhood quality of life issues one or two blocks at a time all throughout the City; and

WHEREAS, the task force would additionally promote enforcement and education; and

WHEREAS, the goal is to encourage landlords, residents, and businesses to take pride in their neighborhood and partner with the city to revitalize our neighborhoods.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, through this Resolution the City Council implores the Mayor and administration to implement a Quality Life Task Force immediately.