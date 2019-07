(NEWS10)– Teachers, get ready to shop ’til you drop. Target’s Teacher Prep Event is now underway.

It started this past Saturday and goes through this upcoming Saturday, July 20th. Educators can receive a 15% off coupon on clothes, school supplies, and other essentials for the new school year ahead.

All you have to do is enter your teacher I.D. to get the coupon. Click here to visit Target’s special page that has more information on this scholarly deal.