Target’s Car Seat Trade-in Event is now underway

(NEWS10)– Attention, parents! It’s time to recycle that old car seat, clear some space, and receive a pretty sweet deal in return. Target’s annual Car Seat Trade-in Event is now underway.

Which car seats does Target accept?

Target accepts all types of car seats, but here’s a few just to give you an idea:

infant car seats

car seat bases

harness or booster car seats

convertible car seats

damaged car seats

expired car seats

Where do I drop it off?

Take that car seat to your local Target and place it at the drop-off box near Guest Services. You can pick up your 20% coupon while you’re there.

What merchandise does my coupon cover? Do I have to use it in-store?

You can use that coupon when purchasing a new car seat, stroller, or other select baby gear. It can also be stacked with existing baby sale items. When it comes to that second question, the answer is “no.” Feel free to use it in-store or online. Keep in mind, your coupon will expire on September 14, 2019.

When is the deadline to trade in my car seat?

You have until Friday, September 13 to cash in on this deal. To find your nearest participating location, visit the store finder here and type in your zip code.