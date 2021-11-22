Target to be closed on all future Thanksgivings

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Target’s CEO Brian Cornell has announced that Target stores will be closed on all future Thanksgivings.

“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard – one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours. You don’t have to wonder whether this is the last Thanksgiving you’ll spend with family and friends for a while, because Thanksgiving store hours are one thing we won’t ‘get back to’ when the pandemic finally subsides,” said Brian Cornell in a letter to Target teams.

Last year Target was closed on Thanksgiving due to the pandemic and they will now continue to keep their stores closed. This gives Target employees the opportunity to spend Thanksgiving with their family and friends.