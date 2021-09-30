Target hiring 2,000 supply chain positions in Capital Region

News

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Target

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Target is hiring around 2,000 distribution center positions in the Capital Region. Positions include hiring managers, warehouse and operational staff.

Supply chain employees move products from suppliers to stores to keep shelves stocked. Target team members usually receive a starting wage of at least $15 an hour, but those in the Capital Region will see starting wages of $20.40 in its distribution centers.

Target has distribution centers in Wilton and Amsterdam. They are hiring around 30,000 new roles in its supply chain facilities nationwide.

Those interested can apply on the Target website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

