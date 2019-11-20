Target employee arrested for theft of electronics

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a man they say stole electronics from a Target distribution center.

New York State Police charged Brendan J. Darmetko, 27, of Cohoes, for Grand Larceny in 4th degree and Petit Larceny, a misdemeanor.

A complaint was filed by asset protection at the Target Distribution Center in Wilton regarding an employee that had stolen merchandise.

After an investigation by state police, it was shown over $2,500 in electronics were removed by Darmetko. The goods consisted of two Apple iPhones and an HP Chromebook.

Darmetko was taken into custody by Wilton state police and later released after being served an appearance ticket.

He is due in Wilton Town Court next week.