Target employee arrested after stealing three Apple Watches

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A former Target employee was arrested after an investigation found she stole three Apple Watches from the store.

Keivanni Ruffin, 21, from Amsterdam was arrested on Friday evening after an investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office found she stole three Apple Watches valued at $1,289.97 from the store she worked in.

Ruffin was processed and released with an appearance ticket. She is set to return to Amsterdam Town Court on August 13.

