Target adding 600 new grocery items

(CNN) — Target is adding 600 more products to the Good & Gather food and beverage brand.

The brand first launched with 650 items, from dairy and produce to ready-made pastas and pantry staples.

It has since grown to include other products such as plant-based meats, yogurt, and other food products.

This fall, it will showcase creations across almost almost every food category.

Target’s team of food experts have been whipping up new creations jalapeño avocado hummus, frozen zucchini spirals, and more.

