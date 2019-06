HUDSON, N.Y.(NEWS10) — The staff at Animalkind in Hudson have shared an update on the condition of the small kitten that was found covered in tar last week.

Staff shared on the Animalkind Facebook page Saturday that the kitten is doing well in his foster home and has even made a new friend.

The Animalkind organization would like to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers, and donations that have helped nurse this kitten back to good health.