BERKSHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10)- It’s opening night for the Boston Symphony Orchestra at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. Nestled in the Berkshire hills, Tanglewood has been around since 1937. The concert venue is the summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra. On Friday night, they took the stage.



Music Director, Andris Nelsons, leading a fantastic program that centers on Tchaikovsky’s fourth symphony, which is one of the great pieces of the repertoire.



Some folks have been coming here for decades.



“There is nothing more exciting than opening night at Tanglewood because what it says is summer is here,” said Lew Blaustein.



Others coming from Connecticut enjoying the sights and food.



“This is our very first time at Tanglewood. The surroundings are beautiful, were celebrating birthdays. It’s a beautiful atmosphere,” said two Connecticut residents.



Nick Duffin, customer service manager at the main gate, says Tanglewood is much more than just a music festival. They have yoga Saturdays, activities for the kids, and more.



“We got all sorts of offerings for people. While they’re here, there’s plenty of dining options- we got the grill, they offer lots of local businesses the opportunity to offer food here,” said Duffin.



Duffin says each year nearly 400,000 visitors come to the facility. Officials here tell NEWS10 that Tanglewood brings more than $100 million dollars of revenue benefiting the community, the vendors and musicians. Eventgoers benefit from all the natural beauty set out over 500 acres.



“The trees at Tanglewood are a huge part of the landscape and our environment here. And we have a team of arborists, landscape architects and people like that,” said Tom Leahy, Tanglewood grounds manager.



NEWS10 is told Tanglewood lawns are treated with human safe mosquito and tick repellant to keep guests safe and comfortable.



“This part, the covered part, we can seat 5000 people but out on the lawn we accommodate another 13,000,” said Tony Fogg.



Tony Fogg, Vice President of Artistic Planning, says it takes a significant event to close the summer venue. And that only happened twice. Once for World War 2 and once for the pandemic in 2020. But he says they are ready to welcome back everyone.