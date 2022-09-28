SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new exhibition is opening at the Tang Museum at Skidmore College. Parallax: Framing the Cosmos is on view from Saturday, October 1 through Sunday, June 19, 2023.

The work on view spans centuries, from an 1885 photograph of the constellation Cygnus to a 2022 Afrofuturist mixed-media collage by Alisa Sikelianos-Carter, and features textiles, prints, drawings, sculptures, paintings, and photography, including a wealth of NASA press photographs and other work new to the Tang collection being exhibited for the first time. Parallax explores outer space as a backdrop for understanding ourselves, interrogating both individual quests for unique places in space and culturally specific myths, including the US nationalist fantasy of conquering the moon and stars on behalf of “all mankind.”

Tang Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara states, “The term ‘parallax’ describes how an object appears to change position when viewed from different vantage points,” “It is also a metaphor for how we relate to space and to one another here on Earth. The gallery is staged to encourage these ever-shifting perspectives, with artwork moving in and out of sightlines in unexpected ways as you walk around.”

Public Events

Saturday, October 1, 2 p.m.: Mapping the Stars: Students Perform Selections from Silent Sky — Ahead of the production of the play Silent Sky, written by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Skidmore College Assistant Professor of Theater Dennis Schebetta from October 15 to 19 in the Black Box Theater, students will present selections from the play in the exhibition.

Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m.: Dunkerley Dialogue with Sumita Chakraborty and Maggie Greaves — Greaves, a co-curator for Parallax: Framing the Cosmos, will be in discussion with Chakraborty about the poet’s creative and scholarly work on the intersections of outer space, ecology, race, and gender.

Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m.: Celebration Weekend Family Saturday: Celestial Collages — The Tang’s popular Family Saturdays features a drop-in art-making activity open to all during Skidmore College’s Celebration Weekend. Inspired by work on view in Parallax: Framing the Cosmos, participants are invited to create spirograph collages.

Saturday, October 15, 4 p.m.: Celebration Weekend Curator’s Tour of Parallax: Framing the Cosmos — Associate Curator Rebecca McNamara leads a tour.

Saturday, October 15, 5 p.m.: 2022 Fall Opening Reception — Join us for a celebration of our fall exhibitions: Parallax: Framing the Cosmos, Where Words Falter: Art and Empathy, Lauren Kelley: Location Scouting, Cabinet of Queeriosities, and Lotus Shoes: Stories between Stitches.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact the Tang Visitors Services Desk at 518-580-8080 or tang@skidmore.edu, or visit The Tang Museum Website.