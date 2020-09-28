TANG exhibit at Skidmore College focuses on women in politics

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Never Done: 100 Years of Women in Politics and Beyond, an exhibit at Skidmore College will also feature a series of public virtual events from the end of September through November. Various speakers will for the most part discuss issues directly related to politics like the presidential debates but will also tackle social issues like race and gender.

The exhibit and discussion series is being put on by the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery (TANG) at Skidmore College.

All events are free and will be conducted via Zoom. The art exhibit will feature many different artists and “is a celebration, conversation, and critique of the journey women have taken and have yet to take in the struggle for equality and representation in the U.S.,” according to TANG.

“The exhibition online features images of 100 artworks by women and non-binary artists along with statements by each artist that reflect on their work in relation to women’s rights, representation, justice, and the legacy of the suffrage movement. These images will be presented alongside new curatorial writing, student reflections, a list of feminist readings and online resources, and more,” TANG says.

New work by featured artists

Gina Adams

Firelei Baez

Chioma Ebinama

Jane Fine

Daesha Devon Harris

Gina Occchiogrosso

Erin Riley

Joyce J. Scott

Tschabalala Self

Kathia St. Hilaire

Tiny Pricks Project

Marie Watt

Events

First Presidential Debate Pre-Debate Primer: Tuesday, September 29, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, September 29, 7:00 p.m. Vice Presidential Debate Pre-Debate Primer: Wednesday, October 7, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 7, 7:30 p.m. Never Done Artist Talk with Sonya Clark : Friday, October 16, Noon.

: Friday, October 16, Noon. Never Done Curators’ Tour : Friday, October 30 at Noon.

: Friday, October 30 at Noon. A Guide to Election Watching 2020: Tuesday, November 3, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 3, 7:00 p.m. Post-Election Debrief: Tuesday, November 10, 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 10, 7:00 p.m. Never Done Artist Talk with Marie Watt: Friday, November 13, Noon.

TANG at Home Studio for kids ages 5-12 every other Friday beginning at 5:00 p.m.

October 9: Self-Portrait Remix : This week, we explore Glass Castles, a mixed-media work by artist Deborah Roberts in the exhibition Never Done: 100 Years of Women in Politics and Beyond. Roberts explores identity in this work, composing this portrait of a young Black girl with different elements that hold different meanings. Take some time to think about this work, gather your collage art materials, and be ready to share and create your own self-portrait.

: This week, we explore a mixed-media work by artist Deborah Roberts in the exhibition Roberts explores identity in this work, composing this portrait of a young Black girl with different elements that hold different meanings. Take some time to think about this work, gather your collage art materials, and be ready to share and create your own self-portrait. October 23: Get Up and Move! Tschabalala Self’s work Vanity in the exhibition Never Done keeps the viewer thinking and rethinking. Where is this figure in space? Is there more than one figure? What kind of pose and distortion are we seeing? Take a close look and think about these elements, wear something comfortable to move in, and be ready to contribute to our collaborative movement session.

Tschabalala Self’s work Vanity in the exhibition keeps the viewer thinking and rethinking. Where is this figure in space? Is there more than one figure? What kind of pose and distortion are we seeing? Take a close look and think about these elements, wear something comfortable to move in, and be ready to contribute to our collaborative movement session. November 6: Art in Action : We will explore Julie Mehretu’s work Untitled from the exhibition Never Done. Small in scale and filled with explosive energy and action, Mehretu’s mark-making seems to go far beyond the edges of the paper! This week, take a look at the lines, shapes, and design in this drawing. Does anything look familiar? Be ready to share your ideas about this work and gather your art materials to make your own energetic drawing in an action-packed art-making session.

: We will explore Julie Mehretu’s work Untitled from the exhibition Small in scale and filled with explosive energy and action, Mehretu’s mark-making seems to go far beyond the edges of the paper! This week, take a look at the lines, shapes, and design in this drawing. Does anything look familiar? Be ready to share your ideas about this work and gather your art materials to make your own energetic drawing in an action-packed art-making session. November 20: Future Visions: What will the future look like? In Saya Woolfalk’s print The Four Virtues (Prudence) from the exhibition Never Done, the artist shows us her vision of the future. Woolfalk’s work explores a future of genetic mutations, where science fiction becomes reality that, in turn, reflects the artist’s own multiracial and multicultural heritage. Explore the colors and diverse imagery that the artist draws upon. Collect images you find in magazines or online that are fantastical or imaginary. Be ready to share your ideas and muster up the courage to create a collage that dares to imagine a future where anything is possible on Friday, November 20.

More information about the program can be found on the Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery website. Interested participants can also call the Visitor Services Desk at 518-580-8080 or email tang@skidmore.edu.

