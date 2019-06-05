Tamarac High’s SADD club hosts drunk driving presentation

In preparation for prom, the SADD club at Tamarac High School hosted a drunk driving presentation to warn students of the dangers that can come from bad decisions.

Motivational Speaker Bobby Petrocelli stopped by Tamarac High School to tell his personal story of when

a drunk driver crashed through his home, killing his wife and changing his life forever.

In the speech, Bobby sharing his “You Matter” mission and encouraging students to make safe, positive choices.

The event was put on by the school’s SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) Club and State Farm.