If you or someone you know is in a crisis, dial 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Lynn Keyes, a Board Member and Community Educator with the Capital Region Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, said her involvement with AFSP came from losing three people close to her from suicide.

“Those losses motivated me to want to do something about it, and connecting with the AFSP just helped me to do that, and helped me to find healing,” Keyes said.

Speaking of healing – the AFSP has a program called “Healing Conversations“– which gives those who have lost someone to suicide the opportunity to talk with experienced volunteers who are themselves survivors of suicide loss. The volunteers offer understanding and guidance in the weeks and months following a suicide death. They’re available in person, on the phone or by video chat.

“We have someone we can match them with just for that conversation,” Keyes explained.

According to AFSP, talking is the first step to preventing suicide. Keyes said that’s something everyone can try to do this month to help the cause.

“Even if they see this segment, and they tell that to somebody: ‘hey, I saw a segment on suicide prevention,’ every time we can say that word, it dispels the stigma,” Keyes said.

AFSP is preparing for its Out of the Darkness Capital Region Walk for R.I.T.A., one of the longest running suicide prevention walks in the country, on September 24. The walk provides an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions have affected our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

“For once, there’s no stigma because everyone knows what it’s like to be a loss survivor. It’s really beautiful,” Keyes said.

The walk is scheduled for September 24 at the Orenda Pavilion at Saratoga Spa State Park. You can donate or register for the walk online.