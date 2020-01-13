Talker: Should we cancel breakfast?

(NEWS10) — In the latest development with the debate on breakfast, well known health expert Dr.Oz is calling to cancel breakfast all-together.

In an interview with TMZ, Oz says instead of eating as soon as they wake up people should wait a few hours when they actually feel hungry.

He also mentioned to TMZ that people who are hungry as soon as they wake up are “just experienced withdrawals because they are a food junkie.”

A report published by the BBC compiled different studies to answer the question “Is breakfast really the most important meal of the day.”

The report weighed several viewpoints;

Is breakfast a marketing scam by cereal companies?

Is there a link between obesity and skipping breakfast?

Should breakfast be the largest meal of the day, or should you fast early in the morning?

The report concluded that while there is not clear evidence on exactly what food we should be consuming and when, people should listen to their bodies and eat when they are hungry.