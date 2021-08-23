Tales of fairs past open another year of Washington County Fair

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kerri Jennings remembers her first Washington County Fair well.

She remembers her dad getting the cows to respond to him; refusing to go on rides before seeing every animals; and falling asleep on the ride home from what she still remembers as a great day.

On Monday, another year of those kinds of memories was rung in by an opening celebration, where Jennings and a group of other young people told the stories of their memories at the Greenwich fair, followed by some words from fair president Harry Booth, who also presented scholarships for five area teenagers.

Assemblyman Matt Simpson, Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner and Senator Dan Stec also attended, and could be seen walking around the fairgrounds after the ceremony.

What they saw included the finishing touches put on the fair’s ferris wheel and other rides; and many busy hands already hard at work at places like the 4-H Food Booth.

Cows, goats and more were settled in their stables to be shown off.

The Washington County Fair kicked off at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, and runs until the end of the day on Aug. 29.

It’s a welcome return to the fairground after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The fairground was instead used for socially-distanced food truck events, which have continued this year.