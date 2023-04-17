ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This April, the NEWS10 ABC in the Morning team signed up for the “No New Clothes” pledge. For 30 days, they’re committing to buy no new clothes and instead, shopping in their own closet. The goal of the challenge is to showcase the small ways we can help our environment by changing our own shopping habits.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson spoke to ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to learn more about her experience taking the “No New Clothes” pledge last year and what ultimately inspired her to want to do it in the beginning.

One year later, Ginger is still upholding her pledge. Besides one time where she was in a pinch and needed to buy a jacket for severe weather coverage, Ginger has bought zero new clothes for one year. She says it’s been easy!

For a wardrobe, Ginger shops in her own closet, rents clothes and buys items secondhand. In our conversation, she wanted to make clear the fact that she, as well as us, are in a place of privilege where we get to choose the way we want to shop. Not everyone has the means to be able to shop in the first place.

If you want to take the pledge with us this month, we want to hear from you! Do you have photos of ways you style the same clothing item multiple times? Let us know! Email me at chudson@news10.com.