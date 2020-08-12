Taking on pool projects during the pandemic

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As many continue to remodel their backyards and take on more DIY home projects, one factor you have to play in, is how hot it’s been outside lately. With temperatures being this high, there’s a good chance you want to be in the water, so if you’re thinking about getting a pool for the summer, it might not happen right away.

“This year with the heat, and coupled with the fact that everybody’s home our pool sales have certainly skyrocketed this year,” Jamie Georgelos, ski, pool and spa manager of Alpin Haus, said.

Skyrocketing would be an understatement because, in terms of pools installations, Alpin Haus is completely booked out for this summer and all the way until next spring, which has never happened before.

“We’re out and about, we have multiple crews taking on pools, servicing pools, replacing liners and doing all those things -delivering hot tubs,” Georgelos said. “It’s been a real busy time for us and we are really fortunate because it wasn’t too long ago our doors were shut, we were closed down for business and it has been an absolute whirlwind.”

Georgelos said one challenge has been the lack of supplies due to the pandemic.

“We’ve seen an unbelievable surge in demand but with all of our manufacturers being closed, the supply chain is definitely hurting but it’s getting back and we are working through it,” he said.

However, even though they’re booked for this summer, he says you can still jump ahead for next year.

“We are certainly doing a lot of planning and a lot of projects already in place for next year,” Georgelos said. “So, now it’s a great time to get on the books and start scheduling some home appointments and get that good plan for next year.”

Co-Owner and President of Alpin Haus, Andy Heck, said April was one of their worst months in sales, but June quickly turned that around and made it their best in their 56-year existence.