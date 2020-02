COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some would say it’s the perfect way to create your own health and happiness.

They call it a fitness playground at the Good Karma Studio in Colonie. With aerial yoga, it not only detoxes and internally cleanses the entire body, but also improves balance and flexibility.

With kids and spectrum-friendly classes every week, it’s an opportunity for the youth to improve awareness, focus, strength and most importantly, social skills.