Taking a bite out of Saratoga Springs: City begins annual restaurant week

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– It’s time to take in the food of Saratoga Springs, and maybe even try something new.

This the 14th year of Discover Saratoga’s Annual Restaurant Week. It runs from Monday, November 4, through Sunday, November 10. More than 50 restaurants are participating, offering you a chance to take in the flavors of the city and do so on a budget. Deals include three-course dinners for $20 and $30 as well as $10 lunch specials. To see which restaurants are serving up these deals and more, click here.

As eager foodies come into Saratoga Springs for the annual event, some local businesses are getting ready for the holidays by hosting the Toys for Toga campaign. Discover Saratoga, DeCrescente Distributing Company, Druthers Brewing Company, and Death Wish Coffee Company are teaming up for this toy donation campaign. They are asking for donations of new, unwrapped toys at participating locations which span Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park, and Malta. Those donations will then be equally divided among three local charities. For a full list of locations, click here.