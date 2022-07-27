(NewsNation) — Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo agreed to an exclusive interview with NewsNation’s Dan Abrams on Tuesday to talk about everything from his exit from the cable news outlet to his role in his brother’s sexual misconduct scandal. In a no-punches-pulled interview, Cuomo was asked about his relationship with his brother, ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, after the latter was accused of sexually harassing state employees while in office.

In the hourlong interview, Cuomo further explained how his career at CNN ended and what’s next for him. Eight months after he was fired from CNN, he announced he will be joining NewsNation to host a prime-time show expected to start later this year.

“I’m going to come to NewsNation and I want to build something special here,” Cuomo said. “Work with the team here. They’ve got great people who are really hungry to make a difference in ways that I think matter.”

The details about his show will be announced later, but when Abrams pressed for details, Cuomo hinted that there may be more personal opinion injected into the show. “I’d like to say yes, because it’s a good sell,” he said. “But I’ve always been that way. I really don’t fake the funk.”

Cuomo told Abrams that he harbored no secrets about helping his brother during the sexual misconduct scandal. CNN suspended the anchor following an investigation into his role, which stated he was contacting journalists regarding his brother’s story. He also messaged the governor’s top aides to relay information he heard from sources, according to the investigation. The news outlet later fired him.

Cuomo said he only contacted reporters to find out when a story was going to publish, not to manipulate the story. The former anchor said of ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, “I am very proud of my brother, I love my brother and I’m proud of him for the struggle,” he said. “I learned things about my brother, I learned things about my family—that makes me proud of him—to have to deal with the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

“Other people have the luxury of judging allegations and situations,” Cuomo said. “For me, it was about helping my brother in a hard way and doing it in a way that I didn’t think compromised what matters. And that’s what guided me.”

“We don’t talk about struggle, we just prize outcomes,” he said. “This person beat this, this person overcame that. Watching somebody struggle, watching them when it’s hard, when they’re hurt, when they’ve hurt others, that’s when you learn what somebody is about.”

Cuomo explained his decision to help his brother was driven to protect his family’s legacy. Their father, Mario Cuomo, served three terms as New York’s governor in the ’80s and ’90s. But he realized that his decisions had consequences beyond himself.

“While I thought that I’m doing this for my family—it’s why I did it — but what did I expose my kids to?” Chris Cuomo said. “My wife, the people in my life? I didn’t think about it at the time. I just thought it was the right thing to do, so I did it.”

Andrew Cuomo is accused of sexually harassing 11 women while in office, according to an investigation by Attorney General Letitia James. At one point, the former governor faced criminal charges that were dropped earlier this year. Chris Cuomo helped his brother navigate the media firestorm, advising him on how to respond and attempting to stay informed of upcoming national headlines.