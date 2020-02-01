“Take Your Child to The Library Day” celebrates library growth

GUILDERLAND, N.Y.(NEWS10) Libraries are growing and becoming more popular.

According to a recent poll by Gallup, adults in the U.S. took an average of 10.5 trips to the library last year compared to an average of 5 visits to the movies.  

This Saturday, communities in the Capital Region celebrated “Take Your Child to the Library Day.” It’s a day to celebrate literature and bring community awareness to new programs at local libraries.

Participating locations included Guilderland Public Library, Cohoes Public Library, and Troy, to name a few.

