Take one, leave one. Shelters of Saratoga Springs coat Drive begins

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)— this is the second year shelters of Saratoga and Fingerpaints, a health and wellness marketing agency, have partnered up with the “Take one, Leave one” coat drive.

If you need a coat you can take one off the rack in front of Fingerpaint, 395 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Or if you have an extra coat you could put it on the rack for someone else to use. All sizes are needed and waterproof is desired.

This coat drive is going on until the spring time.

Also remember to wear purple on Wednesday, November 20 to bring awareness to homelessness and hunger issues in your community. Purple is the color of homelessness.