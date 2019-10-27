Take a tour of ‘Bull’s Head Inn’ the Capital Region’s Haunted Restaurant

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Halloween is growing near and if you are looking for a place to grab dinner with a side of paranormal activity, The Bull’s Head Inn at Cobleskill is rumored to be haunted.

The building The Bull’s Head is housed in was built in 1802. Previously three structures dating back to 1752 were burned to the ground.

Reportedly, there have been sightings of a woman in a white gown moving around the central staircase. Mischievous activity such as food, plates, utensils and napkins being disrupted, sometimes flying across the room or being knocked to the floor were typical. Door slams, and faucets turning on by themselves are examples of recent experiences of the current ownership.

