Take A Bite returning to downtown Glens Falls this summer

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Collaborative is having a busy week, announcing not one but two food-related events returning downtown this year after too long kept away by COVID-19.

The city’s Take A Bite food festival returns on Wednesdays this summer, starting July 7 and running until Aug. 25.

From 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday, visitors can buy tickets to enjoy “small plate” foods from area restaurants vending in downtown Glens Falls and City Park. Foods are typically priced between $1 and $5.

Sign-ups are open online for restaurants to take part.

In past years, Take A Bite has also featured live music and entertainment in downtown Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls Collaborative also operates Wing Fest, which returns for its fifth competition this October.