Take A Bite returning to downtown Glens Falls this summer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
take a bite

(Photo: Glens Falls Collaborative)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Collaborative is having a busy week, announcing not one but two food-related events returning downtown this year after too long kept away by COVID-19.

The city’s Take A Bite food festival returns on Wednesdays this summer, starting July 7 and running until Aug. 25.

From 5 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday, visitors can buy tickets to enjoy “small plate” foods from area restaurants vending in downtown Glens Falls and City Park. Foods are typically priced between $1 and $5.

Sign-ups are open online for restaurants to take part.

In past years, Take A Bite has also featured live music and entertainment in downtown Glens Falls.

The Glens Falls Collaborative also operates Wing Fest, which returns for its fifth competition this October.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire