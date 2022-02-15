ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A top-prize TAKE 5 winning ticket was sold at a truck stop in Albany. The ticket was worth $19,025 and purchased at Plaza 23 Truck Stop, located at 240 Church Street on February 14.

TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at New York Lottery website to see if they have the winning numbers.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.