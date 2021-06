RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 29, the New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the June 28 Take 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $53,599, was purchased at QUDRAT INC, located at 491 5TH AVE in TROY.

The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m., where five numbers are chosen between one to 39. The winner of the ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.