Take 5 top-prize winner sold in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Monday one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the midday Take 5 drawing on January 23. The ticket, worth $18,739.50, was purchased at the Hannaford on Central Avenue in Albany (900 Central Ave).

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check the New York Lottery website to see if they have the correct numbers for the corresponding drawing. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.