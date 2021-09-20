Take 5 player wins $23,892.50 in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 20, The New York Lottery announced one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 19 Take 5 Midday drawing.

The ticket, worth $23,892.50 and was bought at a Price Chopper in Mechanicville.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at the NY lottery website to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.