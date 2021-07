ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, July 26, Take 5 will be drawn twice daily with the new drawn time being at 2:30 p.m. Sales for the drawing will close at 2:15 p.m. The daily drawing at 10:30 p.m. will continue as currently scheduled.

“Take 5 created more than 2.5 million cash prize winners last fiscal year. The added drawing for this popular game will give New York players more chances to win,” said NY Lottery Executive Director Gweneth Dean.