Tailgating traffic stop leads to multiple drug charges

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenville man has been arrested on drug related charges in the Town of Coeymans.

Police say on October 8 around 5:00 p.m., Albany County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a car for following another one too closely. During the traffic stop, Deputies identified the driver as Robert Witt who was found to be in possession of numerous illegal drugs.

Deputies say they located Ecstacy, Cocaine, Marijuana, Concentrated Cannabis, Hashish, and Hydrocodone pills in Witt’s car.

Police charged Witt with Criminal Possession of a Hallucinogen (a class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Hallucinogenic Substance (a class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug with Intent to Sell (a class B Felony), Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug (a class C Felony), Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell (a class D Felony), Criminal Possession of Marihuana in the Fourth Degree (a class A Misdemeanor), two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (a class A Misdemeanor), and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

Police processed Witt and he was arraigned in the Town of Coeymans Court. He was remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $15,000.00 bail. Witt is due back in court on October 10, 2019.