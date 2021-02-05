TailgateOn10 recipes to enjoy during the Big Game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Super Bowl LV is Sunday and despite many parties being canceled amidst the pandemic, it’s still all about the snacks. NEWS10 ABC in the Morning celebrated with their annual #TailgateOn10 Friday. Check out a list of the recipes below:
Mary’s Spicy Maple Wings
- Dry wings well with paper towel and season with salt.
- Place a single layer in the air fryer at 400 degrees, 7 minutes per side or until they look nice and crispy!
- For the sauce – combine a stick of butter, a cup of hot sauce and a half cup of maple syrup and bring to boil on the stove.
- Pour it over your finished wings and toss!
Christina’s Artichoke Dip
- 14 ounces of quartered artichoke hearts
- 1 cup of sour cream
- 1 cup of Mayo
- 1 cup of Pecorino Romano grated Parmesan cheese
- Minced garlic – 1 or 2 small cloves
- If you like, sprinkle some paprika on top, for color!
DIRECTIONS: Drain artichoke hearts. Chop up artichoke hearts into small pieces. Add sour cream, mayo, grated cheese and minced garlic. Put in a casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with pita chips or your favorite crackers
Ryan’s Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip
- 2 cups shredded cooked chicken
- 1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup Frank’s® RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce
- 1/2 cup ranch dressing
- 1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles
DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or cut up veggies.
Jill’s Pepperoni Rolls
- 1 bag of Rhodes frozen dinner rolls
- 1 package of sliced pepperoni
- 1 bag of shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
- Garlic salt
DIRECTIONS: Follow the directions for thawing and proofing rolls. Preheat oven to 350°.Work the thawed roll into a thin disk. Place three slices of pepperoni and a small amount of cheese on top of the dough. You don’t want to over-fill the rolls. Seal the roll back up and crimp all of the edges. Repeat for whole process for each roll. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Melt the butter. Brush the top of the pepperoni rolls with the melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce.
Annie’s Homemade Salsa
- 4 large tomatoes, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1 tsp. minced garlic
- 8 ounce tomato sauce (Hunt’s)
- 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 3 to 4 tbsp. fresh cilantro
- a couple dashes of Tabasco sauce
- pepper
DIRECTIONS: Mix all ingredients and serve cold