#TailgateOn10 recipes to enjoy during the Big Game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Super Bowl LV is Sunday and despite many parties being canceled amidst the pandemic, it’s still all about the snacks. NEWS10 ABC in the Morning celebrated with their annual #TailgateOn10 Friday. Check out a list of the recipes below:

Mary’s Spicy Maple Wings 

  1. Dry wings well with paper towel and season with salt. 
  2. Place a single layer in the air fryer at 400 degrees, 7 minutes per side or until they look nice and crispy! 
  3. For the sauce – combine a stick of butter, a cup of hot sauce and a half cup of maple syrup and bring to boil on the stove.  
  4. Pour it over your finished wings and toss! 

Christina’s Artichoke Dip

  • 14 ounces of quartered artichoke hearts
  • 1 cup of sour cream
  • 1 cup of Mayo
  • 1 cup of Pecorino Romano grated Parmesan cheese
  • Minced garlic – 1 or 2 small cloves
  • If you like, sprinkle some paprika on top, for color!

DIRECTIONS: Drain artichoke hearts. Chop up artichoke hearts into small pieces. Add sour cream, mayo, grated cheese and minced garlic. Put in a casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with pita chips or your favorite crackers

Ryan’s Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir.  Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or cut up veggies.

Jill’s Pepperoni Rolls

  • 1 bag of Rhodes frozen dinner rolls
  • 1 package of sliced pepperoni
  • 1 bag of shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 2 tablespoons of unsalted butter
  • Garlic salt

DIRECTIONS: Follow the directions for thawing and proofing rolls. Preheat oven to 350°.Work the thawed roll into a thin disk. Place three slices of pepperoni and a small amount of cheese on top of the dough. You don’t want to over-fill the rolls. Seal the roll back up and crimp all of the edges. Repeat for whole process for each roll. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Melt the butter. Brush the top of the pepperoni rolls with the melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce.

Annie’s Homemade Salsa

  • 4 large tomatoes, chopped
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 1 tsp. minced garlic
  • 8 ounce tomato sauce (Hunt’s)
  • 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 3 to 4 tbsp. fresh cilantro
  • a couple dashes of Tabasco sauce
  • pepper

DIRECTIONS: Mix all ingredients and serve cold

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report