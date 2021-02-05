TailgateOn10 recipes to enjoy during the Big Game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Super Bowl LV is Sunday and despite many parties being canceled amidst the pandemic, it’s still all about the snacks. NEWS10 ABC in the Morning celebrated with their annual #TailgateOn10 Friday. Check out a list of the recipes below:

Mary’s Spicy Maple Wings

Dry wings well with paper towel and season with salt. Place a single layer in the air fryer at 400 degrees, 7 minutes per side or until they look nice and crispy! For the sauce – combine a stick of butter, a cup of hot sauce and a half cup of maple syrup and bring to boil on the stove. Pour it over your finished wings and toss!

Christina’s Artichoke Dip

14 ounces of quartered artichoke hearts

1 cup of sour cream

1 cup of Mayo

1 cup of Pecorino Romano grated Parmesan cheese

Minced garlic – 1 or 2 small cloves

If you like, sprinkle some paprika on top, for color!

DIRECTIONS: Drain artichoke hearts. Chop up artichoke hearts into small pieces. Add sour cream, mayo, grated cheese and minced garlic. Put in a casserole dish. Bake for 20 minutes at 350 degrees. Serve with pita chips or your favorite crackers

Ryan’s Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Dip

2 cups shredded cooked chicken

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup Frank’s® RedHot® Original Cayenne Pepper Sauce

1/2 cup ranch dressing

1/2 cup blue cheese crumbles

DIRECTIONS: Preheat oven to 350°F. Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Spoon into shallow 1-quart baking dish. Bake 20 minutes or until mixture is heated through; stir. Sprinkle with green onions, if desired, and serve with chips, crackers and/or cut up veggies.

Jill’s Pepperoni Rolls

1 bag of Rhodes frozen dinner rolls

1 package of sliced pepperoni

1 bag of shredded mozzarella cheese

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter

Garlic salt

DIRECTIONS: Follow the directions for thawing and proofing rolls. Preheat oven to 350°.Work the thawed roll into a thin disk. Place three slices of pepperoni and a small amount of cheese on top of the dough. You don’t want to over-fill the rolls. Seal the roll back up and crimp all of the edges. Repeat for whole process for each roll. Bake for 15-20 minutes. Melt the butter. Brush the top of the pepperoni rolls with the melted butter and sprinkle with garlic salt. Bake for an additional 5 minutes.Serve with a side of your favorite marinara sauce.

Annie’s Homemade Salsa

4 large tomatoes, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

8 ounce tomato sauce (Hunt’s)

1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

3 to 4 tbsp. fresh cilantro

a couple dashes of Tabasco sauce

pepper

DIRECTIONS: Mix all ingredients and serve cold