TailgateOn10 Recipes from Hannaford’s Chef’s Table for the Big Game

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The countdown is officially on for The Big Game. If you’re looking to impress a crowd at your party, there’s no better way than through food.

So, NEWS10 is teaming up with Hannaford all week to bring you delicious and simple recipes direct from the Chef’s Table.

Courtesy of Hannaford

Yields: 12 mini sandwiches (serves 4)

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 10 hours

Ingredients:

1 pkg. (3-4 lbs.) Hannaford All Natural Boston Butt Pork Roast

3–4 Tbsp. McCormick Gourmet™ Chinese Five Spice Blend

1 cup Taste of Inspirations® Sesame Shoyu Sauce

1 Fresh Express® Asian Chopped Salad Kit

8 oz. Taste of Inspirations Pineapple Mango Jicama Salsa

2 each, Nature’s Promise® French Baguette

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1/2 cup water

Directions:

Trim excess fat off Boston Butt. Using the Chinese Five Spice Blend, coat and rub the pork on all sides until evenly covered. Place pork in a slow cooker and add the sesame shoyu sauce and water into the pan. Set on low for 10 hours. Twenty minutes before you’re ready to serve, mix together the slaw kit and set in the refrigerator to stay cool.

3. Slice baguettes horizontally in half. Feel free to cut into smaller portions, or assemble the sandwich as a whole and slice when done.

4. Pull pork from the cooker and set aside in a large bowl, reserving the remaining liquid. Pull the pork apart and shred into bite-sized pieces. Add 1 cup of the leftover cooking liquid to pork and toss to evenly coat.

5. Assemble the sandwich: On the bottom piece, layer the pulled pork. Follow with a stripe of salsa across, and then with a layer of the slaw. Rip leaves of cilantro and sprinkle across the slaw. Top with other side of the baguette, and slice each sandwich into 6 pieces.

6. Enjoy!

Game-Day Potato Skins

Courtesy of Hannaford

Yields: 10 potato skins

Serves: 5

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients:

5 small to medium russet potatoes, scrubbed

1 Tbsp. olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Assorted toppings like shredded cheese, crumbled bacon,

scallions, and sour cream, for serving

Directions:

1. Place racks in middle and upper-middle of oven and heat to 400°. Pierce potatoes all over with a fork, then place on a foil-lined baking sheet. Bake on middle rack until fully tender, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and let sit until cool enough to handle; preheat broiler.

2. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise, then scoop out flesh, leaving a 1/4” border (reserve potato flesh for another use). Brush potatoes all over with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper; arrange, cut side down, on baking sheet.

3. Transfer baking sheet to upper-middle rack and broil until skins are crisp, about 5 minutes, then flip and continue to broil until flesh is lightly browned, about 5 more minutes.

MAKE THEM LIKE DORENE…

Toss 1 1/2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken with 1/4 cup Taste of Inspirations® Nashville Hot Wing Sauce. Divide among potato skins and sprinkle evenly with 1 cup shredded pepper jack cheese. Broil until cheese is melted, about 2 minutes, then sprinkle with thinly sliced scallions.

…OR LIKE KERRY!

Dollop 1 cup ricotta evenly over potato skins. Toss together 1/2 cup drained Nature’s Promise® Organic Spicy Black Beans, 1/3 cup chopped poblano peppers, 1/3 cup chopped red onion, and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl and season with salt. Divide over ricotta, then broil until veggies begin to brown, about 5 minutes. Serve with pico de gallo.

Ric Orlando’s Best Homestyle Double Roasted Wings

Courtesy of Hannaford

Servings: Serves 8

Prep Time:15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

5 lbs. raw chicken wings (about 30 to 35) (wings)

1/2 cup lime juice (from 4 to 5 limes or use bottled) (wings)

1/4 cup Goya Adobo trademark Seasoning (wings)

1/4 cup chipotle hot sauce (sauce)

1 stick butter (sauce)

1 Tbsp. chopped garlic (sauce)

1 Tbsp. brown sugar (sauce)

Directions

Directions for wings:

1. Put the wings in a large bowl. Add the lime juice, toss, sprinkle generously with the adobo and toss again to evenly coat the wings. Refrigerate for at least 3 hours or overnight.

2. Preheat oven to 475 degrees F. Place wings on cookie sheets in one layer, not overlapping. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until sizzling and golden. They may still be a little rare. (That’s okay, you are going to cook them again.) Allow to cool to room temperature.

3. When ready to serve, toss to coat with your sauce of choice, reserving some for dipping. Bake again at 450 degrees F for 10 minutes, turning once, to caramelize the sauce and finish the cooking. Enjoy!

Directions for sauce:

1. Melt butter with garlic.

2. Mix all ingredients together.

Kerry Altiero’s Whole Roasted Wings

Courtesy of Hannaford

Servings: Serves 2

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

12 full chicken wings

2 (12 oz.) bottles Taste of Inspirations trademark Mango Coconut Habanero Sauce

Water to thin a bit

4 oz. Taste of Inspirations Crumbled Blue Cheese

1 1/3 cups coarse chopped cilantro

Zest of 1 fresh lime

Juice of the aforementioned lime

Olive oil to coat wings

Coarse salt to finish

Directions

1. To get the wings done without desiccating them, toss the wings in olive oil enough to coat. (This can be done days in advance.)

2. Preheat oven to 275 degrees F. On a cookie sheet, place them using the three points of the full wing to have them stand up. This will cook them evenly and make for a spiffy presentation later. Pop them in the oven for 25 minutes until cooked through. They will not be brown (that is for later), but plump and full of juice. Chill the wings to fridge temp.

3. Zest and squeeze the lime. Place the cilantro, lime zest and juice in a bowl that you can toss it in and half the Taste of Inspirations Mango Coconut Habanero Sauce. Add just enough water to loosen it up to coat AND still stick to the wings.

4. Fire up the oven to 500 degrees F (yes, 500 degrees F!) and scoot the wings in on the center shelf. Roast until well browned, about 10 minutes. Carefully take the now crispy wings and toss them in the bowl until well coated. Place on a platter using that tripod method, drizzle the remainder of the sauce in the bowl over them and sprinkle the blue cheese over it all. They’re ready to serve.

Burger Nachos

Courtesy of Hannaford

Servings: Serves 12 to 14

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lb. 85% lean ground beef

3 Tbsp. chili powder

1 small yellow onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

Salt

1 (9-oz.) bag blue corn tortilla chips

1 cup dill pickle chips

Pickled jalapeno slices, to taste

4 ripe tomatoes, cored and diced

1 small red onion, chopped

1 1/2 lb. extra-sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1 (9-oz.) bag white corn tortilla chips

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Combine oil, beef, and chili powder in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until beef is lightly browned, 6 to 8 minutes.

2. Using a slotted spoon, transfer beef to a plate and set aside. Drain off all but 1 tablespoon fat from skillet. Add yellow onion and garlic and cook over medium heat until softened, about 10 minutes. Return beef to skillet, season with salt to taste, and set aside.

3. Cover a rimmed baking sheet with a layer of blue corn tortilla chips and top with half of cooked beef mixture. Sprinkle half of pickles, jalapenos, tomatoes, and red onions on top, followed by half of cheese.

4. Repeat with a layer of white corn tortilla chips, followed by remaining half of beef mixture, pickles, jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted and browned, about 15 minutes. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with avocado sauce (search for Avocado Sauce on Hannaford site for our recipe).

Source: Hannaford fresh Magazine, January – February 2019

Spicy Chorizo-Poblano Nachos

Courtesy of Hannaford

Servings: Serves 12 to 14

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

1 lb. shredded cheddar cheese

12 oz. shredded whole-milk mozzarella cheese

2 (16-oz.) cans refried beans

2 links fully cooked chorizo sausage, cut into 1/4″ pieces

1/4 tsp. plus 1 pinch dried oregano

1 (18-oz.) bag white corn tortilla chips

4 poblano peppers, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

1 red onion, halved and sliced thin

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 (16-oz.) container fresh salsa, such as pico de gallo

Lime wedges, for serving

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Toss together cheddar and mozzarella cheeses. Spread beans over a greased rimmed baking sheet. Sprinkle sausage evenly over beans and cover with a layer of cheese mixture; sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon oregano.

2. Spread some of the chips over the cheese layer to completely cover, then sprinkle with more cheese. Repeat layering with chips and cheese, ending final layer with cheese.

3. Toss peppers and onion with oil and a pinch of oregano and spread over top. Bake nachos until cheese is melted and browned, about 15 minutes. Serve with salsa and lime wedges on the side.

Source: Hannaford fresh Magazine, January – February 2019

Trio Dips

One dip base with 3 different variations

Dip base

One block (8 oz) Neufchatel cheese and ½ cup sour cream. From there you can expand on anything you want, such as:

Dippers

Fresh cut celery, carrots, bell peppers, carrots, etc.

Pita chips

In-store produced tortilla chips

Pretzel sticks or waffle shapes

Frito scoopers

Naan sliced up

Italian Sausage Dip

Dip Base +

12 oz Hannaford Sweet or Hot Italian sausage cooked and crumbled

½ Cup Roasted Red Pepper

½ Cup Parmesan Cheese

Paired with:

Hannaford Wavy potato chips

Celery sticks

Slices yellow pepper

Bacon and Ranch Dip

Dip Base +

Nature’s Promise Organic Dip Base

1 Cup Diced Cooked Bacon

1 Cup Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ Cup chopped Fresh Chives

Paired with:

Grape tomato on small toothpick skewers

Naan sliced up

Beer and Cheese Dip

Dip Base +

½ – 1 Cup your favorite beer

1 Cup White Cheddar Cheese

1 Tbs. Dried Minced Onion OR 1 Tsp Onion Powder

Paired with: