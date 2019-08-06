Tactical training center receiving increased interest in courses after mass shootings

(NEWS10) – The owner of a Capital Region tactical training center says his phones are ringing off the hook after last weekend’s mass shootings.

S & K Prevention in Latham is a police, security guard, and civilian firearms training facility.

“You’re not just dealing with the firearms aspect of it you’re dealing with a whole lot of issues.”

News10’s Anya Tucker asked owner George Sisco if instructors are including this past weekend’s shootings in their in classroom discussions.

“We talk about all of that. Those are things that happen if you are working in security or working security in a building.”

The school in Latham also holds NRA certified courses on personal protection which includes pistol, rifle and shotgun training.

Sico says it’s not unusual to see the courses fill up fast after mass shootings.

“The phone will ring off the hook when something like this happens. Because people are scared- and how can they protect themselves. We have non-lethal courses as well. Using chemical sprays. As long as you are over age 18 in New York State you can use a chemical spray. I think everyone walks out of here with their eyes open.”

Sisco told News10 that most of their civilian students who attend these courses seem to come away with a heightened sense of awareness and better at recognizing potentially dangerous situation.