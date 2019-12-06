Taco scented wrapping paper sold out

(NEWS10) – You’ve heard of the Crunchwrap Supreme, but have you heard of CrunchWrapping paper?

It’s Taco Bell’s latest holiday item and it’s already sold out!

Courtesy of Taco Bell

Amazon is selling the scented wrapping paper for $4. Each set of paper comes with five sheets of scented paper that features a different savory design: seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crunchy tostada, tortilla and veggies.

The wrapping paper is already sold out on Amazon and it’s not clear if it will be restocked before the holidays.

Back in 2018, the limited-edition paper sold out in less than 48 hours