Taco Libre opening in Troy’s River Street Market

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Troy will be welcoming MexCocina’s Taco Libre to the River Street Market with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m. Taco Libre will be serving up Mexican fare with a focus on street tacos, while its parent restaurant, MexCocina, will have family-style plates and dining.

City of Troy officials and representatives from the Mexican Consulate will be present at the ribbon cutting.

Originally from Oaxaca, Mexico, Victoria Gonzalez, co-owner of Taco Libre came to N.Y. first to attend Elmira College and then the University at Albany. Gonzalez oversees MexCocina while her son, Hector Gonzalez, oversees Taco Libre.

“We don’t like to hide the flavors of our food, we want the ingredients to shine through,” said Hector

Gonzalez. “Troy has so much to offer and we’re excited to grow alongside of it, learn and serve the community as business owners and bring excellent tacos, agua frescas, and unique Oaxacan items.”

Taco Libre will be open at the River Street Market Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. MexCocina will reopen in part of where the old Illium Cafe & Bistro was located at 9 Broadway which will be announced at a later date.