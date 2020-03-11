Live Now
WATCH NEWS10 LIVE

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Taco Bell unveils largest shell ever with Triplelupa

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Starting Thursday, Taco Bell is updating its menu with a reimagination of a crowd favorite.

The fast food chain calls this new addition, “The Triplelupa.”

It is a play on Taco Bell’s current Chalupa.

Actually, it is three mini Chalupas combined into one product. Each section has a different flavor. You can choose between nacho cheese, cheesy chipotle, or chipotle.

To grab one just pull. Taco Bell says it made the Triplelupa to easily tear apart.

The Triplelupa will cost around $3.50 plus tax.

It is expected to hit Taco Bell’s nationwide on March 12, but only for a limited time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play