Taco Bell planning to hire 30k workers

(CNN) — Many companies are laying off employees, But Taco Bell is not one of them.

The fast-food chain is planning to hire 30,000 employees for the summer season.

They need people to fill existing positions as well as those for new roles created to reflect the shift in operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Interviews will be done virtually and curbside.

Taco Bell says it protects the safety of team members through contactless service, temperature checks, and mask and glove requirements.

