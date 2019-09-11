Taco Bell now has a vegetarian menu

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Taco Bell_225670

(CNN) – Taco Bell isn’t jumping on the plant-based meat bandwagon yet, but it’s still promoting vegetarian options.

The restaurant is rolling out a new vegetarian section on its redesigned menu at all of its 7,000 U.S. locations.

It will highlight two new meatless items Taco Bell is introducing, as well as existing options.

The chain will also mark vegetarian items placed elsewhere on the menu with a green emblem showing its American Vegetarian Association certification.

Taco Bell officials say the restaurant offers more than a dozen vegetarian dishes.

Customers can also substitute beans for meat on any menu item.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play