TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Taco Bell Foundation has issued a grant of $22,260 to The Albany Boys and Girls Club in Troy. The check will be presented on September 22, 2:30 p.m. at The Albany Boys and Girls Club, 1700 7th Ave, Troy.

The money goes towards the club’s youth community engagement programs. “We have been a longtime supporter of our local Boys & Girls Clubs and we are excited once again to be able donate money to help local children,” said Steve Pinkerton, VP of Hospitality Syracuse, Inc. The money for this grant was donated by our generous customers through the round-up program at our Taco Bell restaurants in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. The Albany area Boys & Girls Clubs are part of the 400+ youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $7 million in Community Grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year. The grants are an example of the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission to break down barriers to education and fuel young people’s boldest ambitions.

